Melt Bar and Grilled closes Short North location

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The owner of Melt Bar and Grilled announced Monday the Short North location is now permanently closed.

In a press release issued Monday, Matt Fish said the location had a great nine years in the Short North but citied multiple issues that led to the decision to close the restaurant.

“However, with very difficult staffing challenges, major cost increases, and other new issues to navigate in the post-pandemic world, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close the Melt Short North location,” Fish said.

The restaurant was the first Melt location in Columbus outside of Melt’s home base of Cleveland.

“The Short North location was received with lots of excitement and enthusiasm and remained busy over the last nine years,” Fish said. “The location at the corner of High and Hubbard was in the heart of the Short North District, near the Ohio State campus and downtown, and fit our concept perfectly; it really helped Melt Bar and Grilled transform from a funky neighborhood place that served gourmet comfort food and great beer to a true restaurant group.”

Fish said Melt has loved being a part of the Short North community and wanted to thank all of their loyal fans and neighbors.

He adds they are currently working with the landlord to find a new tenant for the space.