Mekka Don: Finding his own niche in the music industry

Mekka Don once played for the Buckeyes. Since then, he's created music that has been heard at Ohio Stadium, ESPN, the Cleveland Browns and other places.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With a new single to be released on Father’s Day, Columbus rapper Mekka Don has a message to share with his listeners that he hopes will resonate.

“Carry it on” is about passing the torch to the next generation and passing it along in good condition. Meaning, setting a good example and leaving them all the wisdom necessary to take it to the next level.

At a time when youth crime in central Ohio is a growing problem, the message he’s sharing is one that needs to be heard.

From Buckeye football anthems like “Juice,” to Heisman hype songs, Ohio State fans know the music of Mekka Don.

“All we’re trying to do as artists is get our music heard,” said Mekka Don, whose real name is Chukwuemeka Onyejekwe. “That’s why we want to be on the radio. But there are other mediums to get your music heard, for example, stadiums, television.”

The former Ohio State football walk-on created a niche for himself in the industry by creating custom music. That pivot led to national recognition.

“Just as God would have it, the first time I contacted ESPN I sent then some music,” recalls Mekka Don. “The guy responded that same week and within a week or two, I had a four-song licensing deal with ESPN.”

The ESPN deal led to similar deals with MTV, VH1, Ohio State, the Big Ten and the Cleveland Browns. Hearing his music and seeing his name on big networks was something his parents could be proud of. Even though music was always a passion of his, law was his first career. That was the career path his parents expected him to continue.

“My parents came here from Nigeria in the 1970s and ended up accumulating 10 degrees between the two of them. I think their idea of success was related to education,” he says.

Mekka Don still practices law and keeps his credentials current. He represents athletes and entertainers. But music is always front and center.

“I just want to make sure that I just keep moving with intention. Don’t stay stagnant. Don’t take any of this for granted,” says Mekka Don. “I want to make sure I’m seizing all the opportunities that come.”