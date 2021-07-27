Meet Lennie: Columbus Zoo officially names 5-week-old sea lion pup

The zoo officially introduced its sea lion pup, born back in June, as Lennie in a post to Facebook Tuesday.

POWELL, Ohio — One of the newest additions to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has been named.

The name was chosen by a donor who shares the same birthday as the pup, according to the zoo. Lennie was named after her mother, Lovell, whose middle name is Lenore, it reads in the post.

Lennie was born in the early morning hours of June 17, and has recently learned how to swim.