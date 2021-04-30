Meet Brian: One-horned rhino arrives at Columbus Zoo

Brian, a 4-year-old, greater one-horned rhino arrived at the zoo on April 9.

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has welcomed its newest addition to the park.

The 3,500-pound male was transported from the Center of Conservation of Tropical Ungulates in Florida.

The zoo says Brian is settling in well as the team slowly introduces him to different behind the scene areas.

Starting this weekend, guests will get to see Brian in the indoor habitat located in the elephant and rhino building. The zoo says you'll likely see him doing his favorite activity - playing in the sand pile.