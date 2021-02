Columbus police said officers were called to the scene in the 2200 block of Medina Avenue at approximately 4:40 a.m. Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person is in critical condition after a stabbing in South Linden Monday morning.

The person was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries.