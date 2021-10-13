WATCH: Medical experts discuss impact of COVID-19 pandemic on opioid epidemic in Ohio

Healthy State Alliance is an initiative involving members from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Bon Secours Mercy Health.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A panel of specialists is addressing the negative impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the opioid epidemic in Ohio during an Ohio State wellness briefing on Wednesday.

Healthy State Alliance is an initiative involving members from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Bon Secours Mercy Health, a Cincinnati-based health care company.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drug overdose deaths reached record high levels during the pandemic in 2020 when more than 93,000 people lost their lives. It was the largest single-year percentage increase since 1999, the CDC reports.

During Wednesday’s briefing, specialists plan to discuss the role of the opioid epidemic on human trafficking, pain management alternatives and language that can reduce the stigma surrounding addiction. Following the briefing, the Health State Alliance will host a virtual Opioid Symposium this Saturday.

Dr. Andrew Thomas, chief clinical officer with Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, will moderate the briefing, alongside Psychiatrist Dr. O. Trent Hall and two experts from Bon Secours Mercy Health. You can watch it in the player below: