Medical expert explains when vaccine symptoms warrant doctor's visit

Some vaccines can come with side effects, but how do you know if yours is the very rare case that can become more serious?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Every Ohioan age 16 and older has been eligible for the vaccine for about three weeks. Monday marked the first day everyone 16 and older around the country can get vaccinated.

“Very severe symptoms following the following vaccination are quite rare,” said Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser, Chief Quality and Patient Safety Officer at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

Jereatha Heriot is one of the rare individuals who had severe side effects.

“In a moment I really thought I was going to die,” said Heriot.

Heriot had a near instant reaction to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“The say just because of my history of allergies that I would need to sit there for an additional half an hour, get the shot and I sat in the bed next to a nurses' station, just so they could keep an eye on me, and within five minutes I started getting really hot,” said Heriot.

“Certainly the largest component of very severe responses to a vaccine are people who had an allergic response and that's something that happens immediately and the people around you who are administering that vaccine are likely the people who recognize that and respond,” said Dr. Gonsenhauser.

Dr. Gosenhauser says if you're having severe symptoms you'll feel them happening immediately. You might feel tightness in your throat or chest, have difficulty breathing, become sweaty, cold, or lightheaded.

“Anytime after you've been vaccinated or really had any medication and developed severe fatigue, severe dizziness, lightheadedness, any chest pain or things of that nature, that's a time to pick up the phone and give a call to a medical provider,” he said.

Dr. Gonsenhauser says at least talk through your symptoms with someone to determine if you should be seen.