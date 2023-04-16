Columbus-area McDonald's planning to hire more than 600 new employees

The jobs vary by restaurant and include both crew and management positions, according to a release.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — McDonald's restaurants in the Columbus area are planning to hire more than 600 new employees during a month-long hiring event.

The desire to hire more employees comes as other McDonald's restaurants in the region seek to add nearly 6,000 workers.

At participating restaurants, eligible employees can earn a high school diploma, take ESL classes, get tuition assistance and receive free guidance from advisors through Archways to Opportunity. Additional benefits include flexible schedules, paid time off and free employee meals.

“As small business owners, we take a lot of pride in being a part of the communities we serve, and we are grateful to be able to offer our employees benefits like flexible scheduling, tuition assistance, free meals, and paid time off,” said Gale Hill, Columbus McDonald’s owner/operator. “We also know how important it is for employees to like where they work, and we can’t wait to welcome more employees into our teams this spring.”

Those interested in applying are asked to visit jobs.mchire.com to learn more and submit an application, or by texting “apply” 38000 to start an application via text.