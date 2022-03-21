McDonald’s looking to fill more than 700 positions at Columbus-area restaurants

COLUMBUS, Ohio — McDonald’s is looking to hire more than 700 employees at Columbus-area restaurants.
A hiring event is now underway as the popular fast food chain looks to fill part-time and full-time positions ahead of the summer season.
Regionally, McDonald’s hopes to bring on more than 7,300 employees. Available crew and management positions will depend on the participating restaurant, according to a release.
Flexible schedules, tuition assistance and the opportunity to earn a high school diploma are some of the benefits available to McDonald’s employees.
Those interested in applying can learn more here, or text ‘apply’ to 38000 to begin the process.