McDonald’s looking to fill more than 700 positions at Columbus-area restaurants

COLUMBUS, Ohio — McDonald’s is looking to hire more than 700 employees at Columbus-area restaurants.

A hiring event is now underway as the popular fast food chain looks to fill part-time and full-time positions ahead of the summer season.

Regionally, McDonald’s hopes to bring on more than 7,300 employees. Available crew and management positions will depend on the participating restaurant, according to a release.

Flexible schedules, tuition assistance and the opportunity to earn a high school diploma are some of the benefits available to McDonald’s employees.