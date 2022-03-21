x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

McDonald’s looking to fill more than 700 positions at Columbus-area restaurants

A hiring event is now underway as McDonald's looks to fill part-time and full-time positions ahead of the summer season.
Credit: WBNS-10TV/Scott Doelling
File photo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — McDonald’s is looking to hire more than 700 employees at Columbus-area restaurants. 

A hiring event is now underway as the popular fast food chain looks to fill part-time and full-time positions ahead of the summer season. 

Regionally, McDonald’s hopes to bring on more than 7,300 employees. Available crew and management positions will depend on the participating restaurant, according to a release. 

Flexible schedules, tuition assistance and the opportunity to earn a high school diploma are some of the benefits available to McDonald’s employees. 

Those interested in applying can learn more here, or text ‘apply’ to 38000 to begin the process. 

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

In Other News

Ohio State women's hockey team wins NCAA title