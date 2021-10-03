Mayor says new Columbus police chief will be allowed to hire assistant chief

Mayor Andrew Ginther explained in talks with police chiefs around the country the need to hire an assistant the new Columbus chief will be comfortable working with.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced the city is in the process of creating a new position in the Columbus Division of Police. Along with hiring a new Chief of Police, Ginther says the new chief will be allowed to hire an assistant chief.

Ginther explained in talks with chiefs around the country the need to hire an assistant the new chief will be comfortable working with.

The position for an assistant chief was authorized by the city's Civil Service Commission at a special meeting on Feb. 17, and is something the city determined was needed from its previous police chief search, Ginther argued.

The new assistant chief will be above the ranking of the current deputy chiefs, and can be a civilian.

“This new classification affords the future Chief of Police the freedom and flexibility to appoint at least some of her or his own executive staff to assist in the management of the Division,” said Safety Director Ned Pettus. “To achieve the kind of change and reform we need, it only makes sense to provide the next chief the resources, and the flexibility, to meet the demands of this community and change the culture of the Columbus Division of Police.”

Any assistant chief hired by the city would have to be approved by the Columbus City Council.