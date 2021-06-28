Mayor Ginther's father passes away after battle with cancer

“To most, my father was a quiet man, a man of few words,” said Mayor Ginther. “But in that calmness was strength. He was the perfect balance to my mother’s enthusiasm and creativity and championed her career throughout their 51-year marriage. Together, they were committed to a lifetime of service by fostering 47 children over 30 years. My Dad was one of the best listeners I have ever met. I try every day to incorporate his compassion and fairness to the way I lead. He was a decorated Vietnam War veteran, awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. No one cared more deeply for his family than my father. And while our hearts are broken, he is home with the love of his life now. We will find solace in that. Our family appreciates everyone’s thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy during this extremely difficult time.”