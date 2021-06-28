Mayor Ginther's father passes away after battle with cancer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther's father passed away Monday morning, according to a statement from his office.
Jeffrey Ginther died at the age of 74 after a lengthy battle with cancer.
The mayor said his father was a quiet man, but was strong and was the perfect balance to his mother's enthusiasm and creativity throughout their 51-year-marriage.
Norma Ginther, Andrew's mother and Jeffrey's wife, passed away in 2019 after a battle with dementia.
The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date.
You can read the full statement from Ginther's office below:
“To most, my father was a quiet man, a man of few words,” said Mayor Ginther. “But in that calmness was strength. He was the perfect balance to my mother’s enthusiasm and creativity and championed her career throughout their 51-year marriage. Together, they were committed to a lifetime of service by fostering 47 children over 30 years. My Dad was one of the best listeners I have ever met. I try every day to incorporate his compassion and fairness to the way I lead. He was a decorated Vietnam War veteran, awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. No one cared more deeply for his family than my father. And while our hearts are broken, he is home with the love of his life now. We will find solace in that. Our family appreciates everyone’s thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy during this extremely difficult time.”