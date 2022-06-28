Mayor Ginther unveils $1.24 billion for proposed 2022 Capital Improvements Budget

The $1.24 billion budget will go towards funding to expand affordable housing, enhance public safety, and improve parks streets, sidewalks and services in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew released the proposed 2022 Capital Improvements budget on Tuesday.

The $1.24 billion budget will go towards funding to expand affordable housing, enhance public safety, and improve parks streets, sidewalks and services across the city.

About $859 million of the budget is from new funding and more than $379 million was carried over.

A total of $125 million will go towards public service, including $30 million for resurfacing and

More than $21 million will help keep more Columbus residents in their homes and increase access to safe housing, according to the mayor's office.

Another $66 million will be spent on developing and improving parks, playgrounds and recreational facilities. Of that, $20 million will be used to build the Broad Street Arts center.

“This capital budget is an investment in every Columbus neighborhood,” Ginther said. “From new police and fire facilities and equipment to increasing affordable housing to improving parks, pools, roadways and sidewalks, these projects will be transformative and help to build a more equitable and inclusive future for all Columbus residents.”

City council will hold several public hearings over the next four weeks:

Tuesday, July 5

4:00-5:30 p.m.

Open Door

540 Industrial Mile Road. Columbus, OH 43228

Thursday, July 7

5:30-7:00 p.m.

Woodward Park Community Center

5147 Karl Road, Columbus, OH 43229

Tuesday, July 12

4:00-5:30 p.m.

Family Missionary Baptist Church

996 Oakwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206

Thursday, July 14

5:30-7:00 p.m.

Far East Community Center

1826 Lattimer Drive, Columbus, OH 43227