Mayor Ginther to announce Civilian Police Review Board members

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is scheduled to announce the members of the new Civilian Police Review Board on Wednesday.
In November, voters approved a change to the city's charter to add the review board of the Columbus Division of Police.
The nine-member board will investigate allegations of misconduct and use-of-force incidents involving Columbus police officers.
After the protests last summer, Ginther said it was a priority to form an independent board that will oversee the police.
The city received more than 200 applications for the board.
Ginther is scheduled to make the announcement at 2 p.m.