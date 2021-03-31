x
Mayor Ginther to announce Civilian Police Review Board members

The city received more than 200 applications for the board.
Credit: AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins, File
FILE - In this Dec.. 23, 2020, file photo, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther speaks at a news conference in Columbus, Ohio.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is scheduled to announce the members of the new Civilian Police Review Board on Wednesday.

In November, voters approved a change to the city's charter to add the review board of the Columbus Division of Police.

The nine-member board will investigate allegations of misconduct and use-of-force incidents involving Columbus police officers.

After the protests last summer, Ginther said it was a priority to form an independent board that will oversee the police.

The city received more than 200 applications for the board.

Ginther is scheduled to make the announcement at 2 p.m.