Mayor Ginther, officials hold update on safety commission recommendations for Columbus police

Chief of Police Elaine Bryant and Department of Public Safety Director Robert Clark are expected to be at the briefing.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mayor Andrew Ginther and other city leaders are providing an update to the Columbus Community Safety Advisory Commission about the status of their recommendations from two years ago.

In January 2020, the commission included 80 recommendations concerning the best practices for the Columbus Division of Police.

Some of those recommendations include having a more diverse police department, recruitment, training, community engagement and others.

The safety committee was made in 2018 and spent 18 months developing the recommendations.

