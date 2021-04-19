Mayor Ginther, local leaders call for peace

The plea is in response to recent events that have happened locally and nationally, and comes ahead of a verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mayor Andrew Ginther and other Columbus-area elected officials called for peace during a press conference on Monday.

The plea is in response to recent events that have happened locally and nationally, according to a release from Mayor Ginther’s office. It also comes as closing arguments are presented in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death.

Just last week, several people were arrested in connection to a protest at Columbus police headquarters. Bodycam footage captured officers working to control a group of people who had breached the building.

Protest organizers later released a statement saying the plan was to get inside to stage a sit-in honoring George Floyd. The protest also took place in response to a recent officer-involved shooting. Just one day prior, an armed man was killed during an altercation with officers at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s hospital.

"You can protest, but protest peacefully," said Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce. "You can march, but march peacefully."

During the meeting, Mayor Ginther addressed that tensions are high, noting 60 homicides that have taken place in Columbus just this year.

.⁦@MayorGinther⁩ says the city is still dealing with the deaths of Andre Hill and Casey Goodson. He says tensions are high, and protesters broke into the ⁦@ColumbusPolice⁩ HQ and assaulted a police officer. He mentioned 60 homicides this year. pic.twitter.com/kvhmHR6OGD — Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) April 19, 2021

Leaders acknowledged a need for change, but pleaded with community members to fight for their cause without inflicting violence.