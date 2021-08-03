Mayor Ginther appoints Damita Brown as Chief Diversity Officer

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther has appointed Damita Brown Chief Diversity Officer in the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
“Damita is particularly suited to take on the role of Chief Diversity Officer,” said Ginther. “She has shepherded the Disparity Study through every step and has been key to keeping minority participation at record levels on many projects including the new Crew stadium. The community has faith and trust in Damita, and so do I.”
Brown has been with the Office of Diversity and Inclusion since 2016, serving as deputy director and interim director.
The mayor said Beverly Stallings-Johnson has accepted a position at Wendy's and her last day will be March 12.
“I am grateful to Beverly for her service to our city. Thanks to her leadership, even during the tumultuous last year, we were able to support small, women and minority owned businesses by streamlining our internal processes, connecting them with financial resources and technical assistance, and forging innovative new partnerships,” Ginther said. “I wish her great success as the new Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer for Wendy’s Worldwide.”