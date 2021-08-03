Mayor Ginther appoints Damita Brown as Chief Diversity Officer

Brown has been with the Office of Diversity and Inclusion since 2016, serving as deputy director and interim director.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther has appointed Damita Brown Chief Diversity Officer in the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

“Damita is particularly suited to take on the role of Chief Diversity Officer,” said Ginther. “She has shepherded the Disparity Study through every step and has been key to keeping minority participation at record levels on many projects including the new Crew stadium. The community has faith and trust in Damita, and so do I.”

Brown has been with the Office of Diversity and Inclusion since 2016, serving as deputy director and interim director.

The mayor said Beverly Stallings-Johnson has accepted a position at Wendy's and her last day will be March 12.