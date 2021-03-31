Mayor Ginther announces members of new Civilian Police Review Board

The nine-member board will investigate allegations of misconduct and use-of-force incidents involving Columbus police officers.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther has announced the initial members of the new Civilian Police Review Board on Wednesday.

The board is will be comprised of:

Mark Fluharty, Executive Director of Central Ohio Labor Council

Dr. Chenelle Jones, Assistant Dean/Chair of Public Safety Programs, Franklin University, member of Columbus Community Safety Advisory Commission

Willard McIntosh, retired Columbus Division of Police officer

Pastor Rich Nathan, Vineyard Columbus

Kyle Strickland, attorney, The Ohio State University Roosevelt Institute

Randall Sistrunk, Director of Business Development, Orange Barrel Media, member of Chief’s Advisory Panel

Rev. Charles Tatum, the Good Shepherd Baptist Church

Mary Younger, former Franklin County Public Defender

Janet Jackson, former city attorney and Franklin County municipal judge, chair of Columbus Community Safety Advisory Commission

The city said they received more than 200 applications for the board.

In November, voters approved a change to the city's charter to add the review board of the Columbus Division of Police.

