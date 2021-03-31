Mayor Ginther announces members of new Civilian Police Review Board

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther has announced the initial members of the new Civilian Police Review Board on Wednesday.
The board is will be comprised of:
- Mark Fluharty, Executive Director of Central Ohio Labor Council
- Dr. Chenelle Jones, Assistant Dean/Chair of Public Safety Programs, Franklin University, member of Columbus Community Safety Advisory Commission
- Willard McIntosh, retired Columbus Division of Police officer
- Pastor Rich Nathan, Vineyard Columbus
- Kyle Strickland, attorney, The Ohio State University Roosevelt Institute
- Randall Sistrunk, Director of Business Development, Orange Barrel Media, member of Chief’s Advisory Panel
- Rev. Charles Tatum, the Good Shepherd Baptist Church
- Mary Younger, former Franklin County Public Defender
- Janet Jackson, former city attorney and Franklin County municipal judge, chair of Columbus Community Safety Advisory Commission
The city said they received more than 200 applications for the board.
In November, voters approved a change to the city's charter to add the review board of the Columbus Division of Police.
The nine-member board will investigate allegations of misconduct and use-of-force incidents involving Columbus police officers.
After the protests last summer, Ginther said it was a priority to form an independent board that will oversee the police.