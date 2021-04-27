Mayor Andrew Ginther, local activist discuss need for change after release of review of CPD's response to last summer's protests

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and a local activist are in agreement that change is needed following the report's findings.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some are still digesting the results of the investigation conducted by Carter Stewart, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, and The Ohio State University John Glenn College of Public Affairs.

“There was a failure in how we handled peaceful protesters versus rioters,” said Da’Vante Goins. He attended several of last summer's protests in Columbus.

“We called for the report, we knew that there were mistakes made, lessons to be learned,” said Mayor Andrew Ginther.

The findings in the report show the lack of readiness and poor communication within Columbus police.

Most importantly, Ginther said the report shows how to simply be better in the future.

“It’s critically important that we continue with our change in reform efforts and build trust between the community and police,” Ginther said.

He also said continuing to change the culture in the Columbus Division of Police is what's needed.

Goins said he remembers every single protest that happened last summer after George Floyd’s death.

He believes it’s a good thing that this report is out. “They (the investigation report) are important to tell where the problem could’ve been,” Goins said.

Goins said last year’s protest reminded him of those from the Civil Rights Era.

He told 10TV he doesn’t think the city can move forward until there’s a change in leadership.