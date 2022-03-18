Match Day at Ohio State held in person for the first time in 2 years

Roughly 200 students learned where their medical training will continue, helping to fill the need of a nationwide physician shortage.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With cases down that means the return to normalcy for some big events.

That includes Match Day at Ohio State University when medical students all learn at the same time where they will be continuing their training.

This as the nation is seeing a physician shortage, mostly for primary care and physician specialists.

Nearly 200 medical students learned their match Friday. Sealed in white envelopes, their fate.

“It is so exciting,” said Dr. Carol Bradford, Dean of the College of Medicine. “You can just see and feel the excitement in the room.”

After four years of medical school, match day is the moment students learn where they're training continues in the years ahead.

Entering a profession -- many have left behind, or never pursued at all.

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges -- in the next 12 years there will be an estimated shortage of as many as 124,000 physicians -- that includes both primary and specialty care.

Medical students like Regine Vincent will help fill that need.

Her mom pat her lap with encouragement as she opened the letter and read her match. She immediately smiled because she got her top pick.

“New York! SUNY downstate woo!” she exclaimed.

Vincent says the last two years have been challenging in the pandemic but it has motivated her to fill a void.

“To me it feels like an amazing experience to be at the frontlines, especially in primary care there's an extreme lack of physicians. So family medicine is part of that care I'm excited to be part of the help,” Vincent said.

Meanwhile, Paige Spieth got her match -- and will pursue pediatric medicine. She has wanted to be a pediatrician since she was 8 years old.

“It just means everything to me to be able to take care of the little ones for the rest of my life,” she said.

And she said what's even more meaningful, is working through unprecedented times with her peers.