Massive yard sale and “freecycle” happening this weekend in Bexley

An interactive map lets you know where to go and what you’ll find.

BEXLEY, Ohio — Right now people are paying more for just about everything. Yard sales are a great way to find want you need for less or earn a little cash.

There’s a massive community-wide sale happening this weekend, involving more than 100 hosts. The best part about it - you can map your plan ahead of time.

For Catie Swendal, this year’s sale is a chance for her daughter to raise money to cover the cost of summer camp.

She packed up a box of children’s books. Books her kids grew up reading.

“I think they're going to be 50 cents a book. Maybe even less maybe like 25 cents,” she said.

A win-win.

“Families can get what they need,” she said.

Saturday, May 14, the city of Bexley is organizing a massive community yard sale.

"It's good for residents, it's good for those looking for a good deal it's also really good for the environment,” said Ben Kessler, Mayor of the City of Bexley.

On the city's website, you can see all the locations to map your route ahead of time. You see where the hosts are and what they're selling here.

In search of kids’ clothes or baby gear? Just click a point for a detailed inventory.

The sale goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you hold off until the afternoon -- you may be able to save even more. From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. the event transforms into a "freecycle." Neighbors can place unsold items between the curb and the sidewalk that are free for the taking.

"I'm excited to see people out and about, finally get to visit with neighbors,” said Swendal. “It'll just be nice to see everybody.”

Discover a deal or find a necessity, at no cost to you.