Masks required for students in grades K-8, 'strongly recommended' for high schoolers in Upper Arlington

Board members said they've received hundreds of emails and letters from parents and have taken every single one into consideration with their decision.

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — There was a heated discussion Tuesday night over masks at the Upper Arlington School Board meeting.

The board approved an amended motion that will require masks to be worn for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. Masks are strongly recommended for high schoolers.

Last week the district announced it would strongly recommend masks for all students, but no requirements were put in place.

"Nothing you say is going to change my mind, my child will breathe my child will be mask-free,” said one mother.

It was a dividing line as there were just as many people unmasked, as there were wearing masks.

Prior to the meeting, a group of mothers showed a display of more than 800 masks they created representing the number of people who signed a petition in favor of a mandate.

"Wearing a mask protects everybody. It's something that's not always convenient,” said Dana Kletchka, a mother of Upper Arlington students.

The district's Medical Advisory Team recommended that a mandate needed to be in place as the delta variant spreads.

Board members said they've received hundreds of emails and letters from parents and have taken every single one into consideration with their decision.

"Our goal is to maximize instructional time by preventing the Delta variant disease spread,” said board member Carol Mohr.