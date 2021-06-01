Mask mandates set to lift, but not for everyone

Not every city or county falls in line with the state's announcement that health orders will lift on Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the state of Ohio loosens its health mandates on Wednesday, not every city or county is falling in line.

The Ohio Department of Health says the lifting regulations no longer require vaccinated people to wear facial coverings and follow social distancing guidelines. It also puts an end to capacity restrictions at indoor and outdoor events.

Where it becomes slightly confusing is with mandates in Franklin County and the City of Columbus.

Franklin County rescinded its mask order on May 24, effective on June 2. The lifting of the mask order only affects the jurisdictions the Franklin County Board of Health serves, which are all areas outside of the cities of Columbus and Worthington, according to a spokeswoman at Franklin County Board of Health.

According to a spokesperson, Columbus City Council plans on taking up the issue on June 7. Dr. Mysheika Roberts, health commissioner with Columbus Public Health, says people in Columbus will have to wear a mask until the City Council repeals the order.

“The City of Columbus has a mask order in place that the City Council approved last year, prior to the state’s coming out,” said Roberts. “Now that mask order is out-of-date because of the new CDC guidance. City Council needs to either amend or lift the current mask orders that they have in place.”

Roberts encourages everyone to wear a mask for the remaining five days until it’s addressed.

“It really is about protecting everyone, so what harm is it to wear a mask a few more days if you are out in public? Particularly when you are indoors,” said Roberts. “The people who are unvaccinated are at the greatest risk right now. They don’t have the protection of that vaccine.”

Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Logan, Madison, Marion and Union Counties are more aligned with the state's decision.

In Delaware County, some elected officials in the courthouse and juvenile court may require masks.

Masks are lifted in government buildings in Pickaway County, but each elected official can decide policies for individual offices.