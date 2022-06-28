Marysville water restrictions likely to be lifted Wednesday

Marysville Division of Water tells 10TV outdoor water usage ban proved effective and reserves are close to full following to water main breaks.

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Five days have passed since customers in the City of Marysville’s service area were told to conserve water.

“I've been here 13 years and I've never had to issue any advisory about water restriction,” said Scott Sheppeard, the water superintendent for Marysville. “Basically, our water treatment plant has been running at max capacity from the previous weeks, we had the warm temperatures… we had that water main break and another water main break in town that literally depleted our water towers.”

Sheppeard says the Fladt Road Tank holds about a million gallons.

“When the break happened, we had approximately 20 feet in that tank, that would have been at around 500,000 gallons,” explained Sheppeard. “By the time that was said and done that tank, read zero. That doesn't mean you don't have pressure or water in the system, you just did not have… additional water that we'd like to keep in the tower.”

At no point was Marysville close to running out of water, but the 1890s facility, that started processing and treating water in the 1930s, was maxing out production.

“It's amazing to me the amount of quality water that we still produce out of that plant, as old as it is and as depleted as it is,” said Sheppeard.

Marysville has a 1.4 billion gallon above-ground reservoir off Raymond Road that houses untreated water. A new filtration and processing plant is under construction across the street.

“Hopefully, it'll be done in October, it will more than double our capacity. We're, we're installing a booster station pump at Fladt Road tower that will help fill the new Jerome Township water tower that we're building down there. So lots of improvements. It's just taken a while to get us there.”

Sheppeard told 10TV that the outdoor usage ban may get lifted by Wednesday.

“I know from the reports that we were getting from the Division of Water, it was actually working,” said Jeremy Hoyt, the director of public service at the City of Marysville. “That’s a testament to our customers and just kind of being a good human being and our time of need, so to speak.”

Through an agreement Del-Co Water Company, half-a-million gallons of water have pumped a day through an interconnect to support Marysville during the usage ban.