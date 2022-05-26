Marysville police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — The Marysville Division of Police is searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in the Scott Farms area Wednesday night.



Police say Madison McGrothers was last seen by her parents at their home around 10 p.m.



Madison is 5-foot, 1-inch tall, and weighs 100 pounds. She has a gold stud in her right nostril, double-pierced ears and two cartilage piercings in her left ear.



Police believe Madison is wearing a black hoodie with red splotches, shorts or grey sweatpants and possibly a black backpack with red on it. She does not have her cell phone with her.



Anyone with information on Madison's whereabouts is asked to call Marysville police at 937-645-7300.