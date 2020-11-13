x
Marysville police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Authorities say Tiarah Turner was last seen in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive Thursday night.
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Police in Marysville are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl who ran away from home.

Police say Turner is 5-feet 4-inches tall, weighs 128 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.  

She is still believed to be in the Marysville/Union County area.

Anyone with information about Turner's location is asked to call Marysville police at 937-645-7300 or your local police agency.

Tips can also be submitted to Marysville police officer Anthony Pizzi at apizzi@marysvilleohio.org.