Marysville police searching for 17-year-old girl

Police said Madison Adelsberger left her home in Mill Valley around 10 p.m. in a gray 2016 Mazda 3 on Saturday.

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — The Marysville Division of Police is asking for help searching for a 17-year-old girl who they say ran away from her home on Saturday.

Police said Madison Adelsberger left her home in Mill Valley around 10 p.m. in a gray 2016 Mazda 3. She is believed to be with a male and they are traveling to Florida, according to Marysville police.

Adelsberger left a note saying she needed to get away for a while, police said in a Facebook post.

Marysville police have issued a "be on the look out" request throughout Ohio and southeastern regions of the country.

Adelsberger has blonde hair and blue eyes. Police did not provide a description for her height and weight.