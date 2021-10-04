Marysville police searching for 17-year-old girl

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — The Marysville Division of Police is asking for help searching for a 17-year-old girl who they say ran away from her home on Saturday.
Police said Madison Adelsberger left her home in Mill Valley around 10 p.m. in a gray 2016 Mazda 3. She is believed to be with a male and they are traveling to Florida, according to Marysville police.
Adelsberger left a note saying she needed to get away for a while, police said in a Facebook post.
Marysville police have issued a "be on the look out" request throughout Ohio and southeastern regions of the country.
Adelsberger has blonde hair and blue eyes. Police did not provide a description for her height and weight.
Anyone with information on Adelsberger's location is asked to contact Marysville police at 937-645-7300 or email them at police@marysvilleohio.org.