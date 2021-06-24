Marysville police K-9 passes away

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — The Marysville Division of Police announced one of its beloved K-9s passed away on Thursday.
The division shared a post by Marysville Police Officer Dave Nist, who is K-9 Bear's handler.
Nist said Bear passed away while the two were patrolling.
On June 8, Nist posted on Facebook Bear had injured his neck in May. During an x-ray, Nist said a tumor was found on his neck. A biopsy revealed to be a highly aggressive form of cancer.
"You were the best partner one could ask for. It was a pleasure to serve with you. Rest easy Bear," Nist wrote in a Facebook post.
Nist said he is going to set up a public memorial service at the division for a later date.