Marysville police chief retiring after 50 years in law enforcement

A long-time law enforcement officer is turning in his badge and gun and calling it a career.

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — "I get a little emotional about it, but it's time."

A long-time law enforcement officer and Chief of the Marysville Police Department is turning in his badge and gun Friday and calling it a career.

“I've always been connected one way or another with law enforcement,” Marysville Police Chief Floyd Golden said.

After 50 years in law enforcement, Golden is retiring.

“It's a bittersweet thing,” he said.

Law enforcement has always been in his DNA.

“My dad, he started out as a part-time deputy sheriff right here in Union County,” Golden explained.

Golden enlisted in the Navy. Then came back and put on the badge.

“I've had a great career. I've worked for three really good agencies,” he said.

He's essentially had three full careers: One with the Union County Sheriff's Office, one with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and with Marysville.

“I guess you could say this was the icing on the cake, perhaps. Sometimes it was difficult icing,” he said.

He saw his dad as chief of Plain City for 13 years and now the law enforcement career continues with his son and grandchildren. He's proud to see the tradition continue and has advice for all new officers.

“Come into it with the proper attitude. You are coming into this to work with others,” Golden said.

At 74, Golden is happy to have time to travel with his wife but adds it will be tough to walk out for the last time.

He says his wife has given him advice for retirement as well.

“She said, you need to find a friend,” he said.