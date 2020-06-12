Police looking for Hilliard man last seen in Marysville

Ronald Price suffers from dementia and police are concerned for his safety.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are asking for help locating a man with dementia last seen leaving a home in the Maryville area on Saturday.

According to Hilliard police, 81-year-old Ronald Price was last seen leaving his son's home in Marysville to head back to his home in Hilliard but did not return.

He was last seen driving a silver 1995 Honda Accord with Ohio license plate number AV12KP.

Price is 5-feet 9-inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.