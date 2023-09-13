Marysville police department gives out free steering wheel locks for Kia and Hyundai owners

The police department received the locks from Kia for free to help people protect their vehicles.

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — The Marysville police department is giving out free steering wheel locks to local residents who drive a Kia or Hyundai.

The city is utilizing a program from Kia that gives them the locks at no cost. They are easy to use and come with a key to lock your steering wheel.

Tony Brooks, the chief of police for Marysville, said the locks are the best tool out there right now to prevent your car from being stolen. He said they have seen the trend of Kia’s and Hyundai’s being stolen come to Marysville.

But, they don’t want that trend to continue which is why they reached out to Kia about the lock program.

“We, on average, have about 15 to 16 stolen cars a year in Marysville. Of those, about 22% are Kia or Hyundai. So given all the makes and models, the fact that one to two manufacturers make up a quarter of those, it’s a bit of a concern to us,” said Brooks.

To receive a lock, you need to be a resident of Marysville and show proof of registration for your vehicle.