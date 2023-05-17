Marysville Board of Education rolling out revised levy for November ballot

Sue Devine, president of the Marysville School Board, said the district is growing and needs to make up the costs somewhere.

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Officials with the Marysville School Board told 10TV that they plan to put a revised version of their most recent levy on the ballot this coming November.

Earlier this month, more than 55% of people voting struck down an $8.4 million operating levy, which would have cost taxpayers $295 per $100,000 of their property value.

After the vote, Todd Johnson, treasurer for Marysville Exempted Village School District, said that the levy would have helped the school avoid a more than $9.6 million operating deficit. It was the first operating levy proposed by the district in more than a decade.

“With our cash balance and five-year forecast, there is just no way we can cut ourselves out of this, we’re going to need some additional money.”

Devine said the levy will look different come November, and the board plans to speak with voters about what problems they had with the past levy.

“Ongoing between now and November, when we’re going to have to have another levy on the ballot, we’re going to continue to reach out to our community members and get feedback on why they voted the way they did in May," Devine said.

She added that the board will need to figure out how to put something on the ballot that the community will support.