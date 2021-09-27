Mary Ann Township fire chief dies from COVID-19, department says

The fire department posted Monday morning announcing the loss of Randy Miner.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — The fire chief for the Mary Ann Township Fire Department in Licking County has died after battling COVID-19, according to the organization's Facebook page.

The post the department believes Miner caught the virus while he was on the job.

Miner was the department's first full-time employee and rose through the ranks to become fire chief.

"Randy will be remembered for his quiet, but caring demeanor around the firehouse. He was always willing to help anyone in any way he could," the post says.

The department said the family has not released Miner's vaccination status.