Virtual events in central Ohio honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Most events are scheduled for Monday, Jan. 18.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Across the nation, people are honoring Dr. King. Many are being held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are several events scheduled for the Columbus and surrounding area.

Westerville Martin Luther King Jr. Virtua Celebration - 8 a.m., free to attend. Register here

The Way Forward: MLK Panel Discussion - 8:30 a.m. on Facebook put on by The Delaware County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee and Ohio Wesleyan University. More information here.

36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Breakfast - 9 a.m. online. 10TV's Tracy Townsend, Andrew Kinsey, and Yolanda Harris are the emcees for the event. The keynote speaker is Melissa Harris-Perry, Maya Angelou Presidential Chair at Wake Forest University. More information here.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Learning - 9 a.m. virtually presented by Capital University. More information here.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration - 11 a.m. online, put on by the Worthington Community. Video will be posted here.

Virtual MLK Day Celebration - Noon, virtually put on by the King Arts Complex, More information here.

Columbus State Community College is also hosting a week of virtual events Jan. 25-29 to honor Dr. King. More information is available here.