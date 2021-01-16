x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Local News

Virtual events in central Ohio honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Most events are scheduled for Monday, Jan. 18.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. makes his last public appearance at the Mason Temple in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Charles Kelly, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Across the nation, people are honoring Dr. King.  Many are being held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are several events scheduled for the Columbus and surrounding area.

Westerville Martin Luther King Jr. Virtua Celebration - 8 a.m., free to attend. Register here

The Way Forward: MLK Panel Discussion - 8:30 a.m. on Facebook put on by The Delaware County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee and Ohio Wesleyan University.  More information here.

36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Breakfast - 9 a.m. online. 10TV's Tracy Townsend, Andrew Kinsey, and Yolanda Harris are the emcees for the event. The keynote speaker is Melissa Harris-Perry, Maya Angelou Presidential Chair at Wake Forest University.  More information here.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Learning - 9 a.m. virtually presented by Capital University.  More information here.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration - 11 a.m. online, put on by the Worthington Community.  Video will be posted here.

Virtual MLK Day Celebration - Noon, virtually put on by the King Arts Complex,  More information here.

Columbus State Community College is also hosting a week of virtual events Jan. 25-29 to honor Dr. King.  More information is available here.