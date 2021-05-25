Martin Luther King III reflects on past, present on anniversary of George Floyd's death

The words “I can’t breathe” became a national chorus for change in the midst of a racial reckoning following Floyd’s death.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In a nation founded on the belief that all men are created equal, some say, after a year like 2020, that's a promise they've learned many are still fighting for.

The death of George Floyd, one year ago on March 25, opened the eyes of millions of people across the world.

The words “I can’t breathe” became a national chorus for change in the midst of a racial reckoning following Floyd’s death.

Floyd was a Black man who was killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, while Floyd was being taken into police custody on Memorial Day.

The final eight minutes of Floyd’s life were recorded on video by witnesses. That video spread across social media platforms like fire.

Protestors took over streets in hundreds of cities in all 50 states, prompting others across the globe to join the call for justice, including in Columbus.

Floyd’s death birthed what some civil rights experts are calling the biggest movement in U.S. History in some 50 years, since the beginning of the civil rights movement.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was the drum major for change back then. Now, his son and human rights advocate, Martin Luther King, III has reflected on the past and the present with 10TV News anchor Andrew Kinsey.

“Dad wanted to eradicate from our nations, the evils of poverty, racism and violence. We have a long way to go before that happens,” explained King III.

He has followed in his father’s footsteps pursing equality and justice for all.

When asked if King had not been assassinated in 1968, would the United States be farther down the road of equality and improved race relations, King III said, “Oh, wow. You are the first person, by the way, that has ever said that. But, I almost say it every interview. Had dad lived, we would be on a different trajectory."

The murder of George Floyd and other Black men by police, including Andre' Hill in Columbus, highlighted a centuries-old, systemic issue: race and the disconnect between some law enforcement and some communities of color.

“I think my father would be greatly disappointed in where we are. But he would be very engaged and supportive, encouraged and motivated by the young people that we see leading these struggles,” King III said.

The struggles involve steps towards meaningful police reform and changes to laws, laying the groundwork for an end to systemic injustice and mistreatment many people of color feel.

“This is not about all policemen, so I think people need to understand that. No one is saying that all policemen conduct themselves this way, but there are elements of policing that keep cropping up over and over again in all police departments, were there seems to be systematic racism.” King III said.

Over the past 12 months, the nation has taking tough steps to bridging its divide. With cities and states across the country, including Ohio, banning chokeholds and implementing more police oversight.

“We've got to look at who we are hiring, have more extensive screenings. We have to have people who are hired from the communities they police,” King III said.

With President Joe Biden urging Congress to pass a police reform bill in the name of George Floyd, King III said he is hopeful there will soon be some real transformative change.

However, he believes better training in diversity and sensitivity combined with civilian review boards, like the one recently formed in Columbus, are all necessary to breaking the cycle.