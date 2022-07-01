Marshall's Restaurant & Bar in Grandview abruptly closes after 37 years

In a post shared on the bar's social media pages, Matt and Shannon Marshall thanked the community for their support over the years.

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — After more than thirty years in business, owners of Marshall's Restaurant & Bar in Grandview Friday announced they have closed their doors.

In a post shared on the bar's social media pages, Matt and Shannon Marshall thanked the community for their support over the years.

The couple said they are retiring from the bar and restaurant business and will instead focus on their other company, a local tree trimming service.

"We will miss the daily drive to Grandview, the wonderful staff we have had over the years, our ‘regulars’, the ordering, the running out of product, the organizing of parties, the happy hours, the ready to pull our hair out moments, the confused looks on peoples faces as they experience the fish for the first time and so much more," the owner's statement read.

Marshall's Grandview, located on West 1st Avenue, officially closed its doors Friday.

A sign in the window reads that the restaurant is up for sale.

Read the full statement:

"37 years. 13,505 +/- days. 324,120 hours. That's how long Marshall's has been doing what it does. Our humble start by Chris Marshall back in 1985 on Grandview Avenue led us to this point. This bittersweet moment in time. Over those many hours we have laughed, we have cried, we have grown, we have watched so many relationships grow, so many babies grow up to be young adults. We have watched our community grow and change so much and yet remain the same. There have been friendships made, there have been families created, there has even been a marriage or two within these special walls. We have seen the ups and downs in this industry and certainly everything in-between. The one thing that is most important, the one thing that we will forever be grateful for.....the many relationships that we have made because of this small business we have called our second home for so many years.

With all that said, Matt and Shannon Marshall are officially announcing their retirement from Marshall's Restaurant & Bar effective today. We are ready for the next chapter in our lives. We are ready to shift our focus 100% onto our other business, Central Ohio Tree Trimming Service (A.K.A COTTS). Some of you may not be aware that in 2013 we not only were running Marshall's (as well as the catering trailer AND the Marshall’s Party Bus.... who remembers those?!) but we also decided we wanted to branch out and try something new, so COTTS was born. Over the years, COTS has grown and as such has become difficult to focus on while running Marshall's 7 days a week as well. As much as we would love to keep both operations running, we know this is no longer possible. We are getting older (gasp!) and know we just cannot keep running both businesses with the same love and dedication we have had for them in years past. We may not know now what the future holds for 1105 West First Avenue, what we do know is that we will take our time to decide what is best for us as well as for the community we have grown to love so much, We are ready to enjoy weekends off, taking a vacation based around when we want to go and not around the 3 holidays when the restaurant is closed (and even then, it’s been far and few for those). We are excited to spend more time with family and friends. We will miss the daily drive to Grandview, the wonderful staff we have had over the years, our ‘regulars’, the ordering, the running out of product, the organizing of parties, the happy hours, the ready to pull our hair out moments, the confused looks on peoples faces as they experience the fish for the first time and so much more.