Marion resident's advocacy leads to placement of ‘Slow children at play’ signs in her neighborhood

On Pearl Street, seeing and hearing kids ride their bikes in the street is a common sight and sound.

MARION, Ohio — On Pearl Street, seeing and hearing kids ride their bikes in the street is a common sight and sound.

Yet, parents and neighbors are worried about the speed of others.

“There's dogs, there's kids. It's enough for cars to not want to speed down this street,” said Veronica Browning. She’s lived on Pearl Street for the last seven years.

The speed limit is 25 miles per hour. Browning said people ignore the speed limit, sometimes going up to 50 miles an hour.

Browning showed 10TV emails she sent to the City of Marion and one that was sent to her. The city’s Director of Public Safety did get back with her saying city officials would add several signs and would discuss the issue with the police department.

Browning said she even added a sign of her own, but it wasn't in time for one family.

Brandon Valentine showed us the bike he said his 9-year-old son Bentley was riding when he was hit by a motorcycle. "It looks like its pressure cracked it, torqued that. Knocked the peg completely off this side,” he said.

Valentine is thankful his son is recovering, but it will take some time.

“L1, L2…vertebrae broke, three broke ribs, partially collapsed lung. I hope everybody just slows down. And watches out for the kids in town. It's not just this street, it's other streets too,” said Valentine.

Browning said she plans to put more signs up soon.

“Kids just want to have fun. It's awesome that they finally hung them up,” said Valentine.