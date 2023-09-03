'Assume there could be cameras': Marion police warn of hidden cameras in rental, vacation homes

Some of the cameras are under $20 and can be hidden in USB chargers, outlets and other small devices.

MARION, Ohio — It takes just a quick search on Amazon to find hidden cameras. Some of which are under $20 and can be hidden in USB chargers, outlets and other small devices.

Marion Police Major B.J. Gruber said it's something that should be top of mind when it comes time to book a rental or vacation home this spring or summer.

“Unfortunately, you don't know how prevalent it is. I can tell you how prevalent it is that we have become aware of it,” Gruber said.

In February, the Marion Police Department arrested an 18-year-old man accused of hiding a camera inside bathrooms at the local YMCA and a restroom at the Marion campus of The Ohio State University.

Somebody in the YMCA found the device after it fell from the wall or the ceiling, according to Gruber.

Gruber said it's one of the first cases of the kind he can remember, but adds cameras are everywhere.

“At the end of the day, whether you are renting a house, or you are in a public place, you almost have to assume there could be cameras,” Gruber said.

There are a few ways to check if your rental has hidden cameras inside.

The cameras are typically designed to look like household devices, but can be checked to see whether they are real.

Police said one of the first signs is a light out of place. You can also look for Wi-Fi scanning applications to see how many networks are operating at the location.

Also, every camera has a small amount of reflective glass that may be observable.

Gruber adds the best way to protect yourself is to get informed.