Marion police looking for girl missing since May 12

The Marion Police Department is asking for help locating a 16-year-old girl who may be with her mother who has warrants out for her arrest.

Police say Jaidyn Maag ran away from her home on Marion's west side on May 12 and did not return.

It is believed Maag may be with her mother Sarah Snyder, 35, who has a warrant out for her arrest out of Ontario, Ohio.

Maag is 5 foot and 5 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds.