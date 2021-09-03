Marion man’s nephew called police after uncle answered the door covered in blood

It was a wellness check that turned into a call to 911.

“I got him to come to the door,” the man told a 911 dispatcher. “I usually come every Monday.”

In an audio recording of the 911 call placed Monday evening, the caller, who identifies himself as the nephew of Ronald Gibson, the man who lives in the Marion home off Cummins Avenue, says when his uncle answered the door he was in bad shape.

“He had the blood all over his shirt, his forehead,” he said. “[He] looked like he had a big bruise on the top of his forehead.”

The caller’s wife told the dispatcher Gibson refused to allow them inside or for them to call an ambulance.

“Yeah, big bruise on this forehead,” the man said. “It looked like he had a black eye, also.”

When police arrived they knocked on the front door for 15 minutes. After no response, they forced their way inside and found 80-year-old Shirley Gibson dead.

According to the police run report she had been shot. Ronald Gibson, Shirley’s 78-year-old husband, was stabbed.

Police told 10TV it’s believed Ronald’s injuries were self-inflicted and that “Gibson proceeded to stab himself in the presence of officers.”

The family dog was also found dead from a gunshot wound, according to police.

Ronald was taken to Grant Medical Center. Tuesday, police said his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening and that he is currently under the guard of Marion Police at the medical facility and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on a charge of aggravated murder.

The nephew told 911 Ronald is a diabetic and has recently been having issues with short-term memory loss.