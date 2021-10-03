Marion man charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal shooting

Jeremy Criswell was charged with involuntary manslaughter and weapons under disability.

The Marion Police Department said a man has been charged in a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to a residence in the 300 block Latourette Street just after 1 p.m.

Officers found 38-year-old Michael Birchfield suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Birchfield was taken to Marion General Hospital where he died from his injury.

After an investigation, police arrested 38-year-old Jeremy Criswell. Police said Birchfield and Criswell both lived at the residence.

Criswell was charged with involuntary manslaughter and weapons under disability.

While police were taking Criswell to the Multi-County Correctional Center, police said he appeared to become unresponsive.

Criswell was taken to Marion General where he remains at this time, under guard by Marion police officers.