Local News

Sheriff's office searching for 78-year-old man missing from Marion County

Wilford Rinehart drove away from his home and was last seen on Easy Street in Marion around 2:30 p.m., according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
Credit: Marion County Sheriff's Office
Wilford Rinehart

MARION COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Authorities are searching for a man with dementia who was reported missing from Marion County.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said 78-year-old Wilford Rinehart drove away from his home and was last seen on Easy Street in Marion around 2:30 p.m.

Rinehart is 5-feet 9-inches tall, weighs 163 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen driving a blue 2018 Ford Focus with an Ohio license plate number of HAA1207.

Anyone who knows where Rinehart may be is asked to call 911.

