Marion County judge, wife indicted on felony charges in connection with hit-and-run crash

Judge Jason Warner and his wife Julia left the scene of a crash on June 4.

A Marion County grand jury returned a four-count joint indictment against a Marion County judge and his wife for a crash that happened on June 4.

According to a crash report, Jason Warner and his wife Julia were driving shortly after midnight in the area of Somerlot Hoffman Road in Marion when they failed to yield while turning and hit another vehicle. The other vehicle then hit a utility pole.

Jason, a judge for Marion County Common Pleas, and his wife then fled the scene of the crash, according to the crash report.

According to the indictment, the Warners knew someone was seriously injured in the crash when they left the scene.

According to the Marion Star, Julia was driving the vehicle and reported the incident to authorities about nine hours after the crash happened. Judge Warner was the passenger in the vehicle.

The indictment includes two charges of complicity to vehicular assault, one count of complicity of leaving the scene of an accident and one count of tampering with evidence.

Judge Warner released a statement after the crash to the Marion Star saying:

"Thank you for the opportunity, but upon consideration, I have concluded that it would not be ethically appropriate for me to make a statement about specific facts about the accident while it is still under investigation. It could be considered to be an abuse of my office if I were to do so, and I don't want to do or say anything that could be deemed to be inappropriate. My wife and I are still considering whether or not we are going to issue some sort of statement just to address the incorrect assumptions and false allegations that are being made all over social media, but we haven't decided for sure whether we are even going to do that."

Judge Warner took a leave of absence in August, according to the Marion Star.