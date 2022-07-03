x
Woman dies after being stabbed during fight in Marion County; man charged

The sheriff's office said a woman died after suffering multiple stab wounds during a fight.
Credit: Multi-County Correctional Center
Chadwick Greenawalt

MARION COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A woman died after she was stabbed multiple times during a fight, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the River Bend Campground on Whetstone River Road South for a report of a woman unresponsive after a fight around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

When deputies and medics arrived, they found 42-year-old Natalie Rudd not breathing with multiple stab wounds and CPR was already in progress.

Rudd was taken to Marion General Hospital where she died.

Witnesses told deputies the suspect, 44-year-old Chadwick Greenawalt, left the area on a motorcycle.

A deputy on the way to the scene spotted Greenawalt and conducted a traffic stop. Greenawalt was taken to Marion General Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the original fight.

Greenawalt was then arrested and taken to the Multi-County Correctional Center on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

The sheriff's office said the case will be presented to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office for the filing of formal charges.

