Marion County man accused of raping multiple children

Michael Ray Stith, of Prospect, was indicted last week on seven counts of rape involving children under the age of 13.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Marion County man was arrested last week for the alleged rapes of multiple children, one of which occuring more than 26 years ago.

Michael Ray Stith, 49, of Prospect, was indicted in Marion County Common Pleas Court on seven counts of rape involving children under the age of 13 years old.

According to the indictment, the alleged rapes occured between January 1997 and September 2022 and involve at least three victims.

The case was investigated by the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and anyone with information on Stith, who has connections to both Marion and Crawford counties, is asked to contact investigators.

"Please come forward, let us know what you know," Yost said in a video posted Monday. "We want justice. We want full justice."