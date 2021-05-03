$5,000 reward offered for information on March 3 Polaris shootout suspects

Law enforcement was called to the mall around 12:30 p.m. on March 3 after a report of a shooting inside the mall.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the two suspects wanted in connection to a shootout inside Polaris Fashion Place on March 3.

The reward is being offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Arrest warrants have been issued for 25-year-old Levon Sommerville and 21-year-old Anthony Truss Jr.

Both are charged with felonious assault.

Law enforcement was called around 12:30 p.m. after a report of a shooting inside the mall.

Columbus police said there was a shootout inside and outside Carter's in the lower section of the mall.

No one was hurt.

Columbus police initially said they knew who the suspects were but later asked for help from the public in identifying them.

Truss is 5-feet 9-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators have not released a description of Sommerville.

Anyone with information about where Truss or Sommerville may be are asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.