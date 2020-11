Police said one vehicle crashed at about 8:20 a.m. on Maple Canyon Avenue, just south of East Dublin-Granville Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are hospitalized in life-threatening condition after a crash in northeast Columbus Tuesday morning.

Police said one vehicle crashed at about 8:20 a.m. on Maple Canyon Avenue, just south of East Dublin-Granville Road.

One person was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital, the other was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital.