MANSFIELD, Ohio — Mansfield Police are looking for a missing 94-year-old man.

Police say Furman Summers walked away from his home on Erie Street Friday around noon and has not been seen since that time.

Authorities say Summers is 6'0", weighs 157 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. He suffers from dementia.

When last seen, he was wearing black coveralls.