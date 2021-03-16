Mansfield Police searching for missing 81-year-old man

Officials say Charles Cobb drove away from his home on Maple Street on Monday and did not return.

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Mansfield Police are looking for a missing 81-year-old man.

Officials say Charles Cobb drove away from his home on Maple Street in Mansfield on Monday around 7:30 p.m. and did not return.

Cobb is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He suffers from dementia.

He's driving a black 2011 Ford F-150 with a blue tailgate. The truck has no tags, according to officials.