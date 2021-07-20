Mansfield police searching for missing 77-year-old man with dementia

Police say James Brandt went missing from his home on Ruth Avenue Tuesday around 1 p.m.

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The Mansfield Police Department is searching for a missing 77-year-old man.

Brandt is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes. Police say Brandt has dementia and they are concerned for his safety.

Police say Brandt is believed to be driving a 2009 Mazda 6 with an Ohio license plate number JB337.