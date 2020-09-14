Mansfield police searching for missing 70-year-old man

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Police in Mansfield are searching for a missing 70-year-old man.
Douglas Kopcial was reported missing after he did not return home after leaving the Mansfield/Richland Public Library on foot shortly before 2 p.m. Monday.
Police say Kopcial suffers from dementia and has a hearing impairment.
Kopcial is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.
When last seen, Kopcial was wearing a grey sweatshirt with "OSU" embroidered on it, black jeans, and white Nike shoes.
Anyone with information about Kopcial's location is asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.