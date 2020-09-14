Mansfield police searching for missing 70-year-old man

Police say Kopcial suffers from dementia and has a hearing impairment.

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Police in Mansfield are searching for a missing 70-year-old man.

Douglas Kopcial was reported missing after he did not return home after leaving the Mansfield/Richland Public Library on foot shortly before 2 p.m. Monday.

Police say Kopcial suffers from dementia and has a hearing impairment.

Kopcial is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes.

When last seen, Kopcial was wearing a grey sweatshirt with "OSU" embroidered on it, black jeans, and white Nike shoes.